Brown had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Brown was a late addition to the starting lineup and certainly made the most of his opportunity, as he has done all season. While this does seem like a temporary move, anyone who streamed him in has to be thrilled with his production. Brown has proven he can be a 12-team asset when afforded sufficient playing time. In general, Brown is not going to be a player to prioritize but with Kevin Durant likely to sit out some games and James Harden (hamstring) on the shelf, he could have intermittent value, at least in the short-term.