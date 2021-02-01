Brown provided three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 149-146 loss to the Wizards.

Brown remained in the starting five for the second straight game, as Kevin Durant returned from a one-game hiatus due to rest while James Harden (thigh) checked out of the lineup. The third-year player looks like he'll be the top candidate to start whenever one of the Nets' stars sits out, but Brown will typically be in store for a low-usage role at guard or on the wing. As he showed Sunday, however, Brown can provide some value on the defensive end.