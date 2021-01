Brown will start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old played only five minutes off the bench Sunday against the Thunder, but he'll rejoin the starting five Tuesday with Kyrie Irving (personal) still sidelined. Brown averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.3 minutes in his three previous starts this season.