Brown produced 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 loss to the Bucks.

Brown emerged as the team's third-best scoring option in the Game 3 loss. Although a host of role players have assisted in absorbing James Harden's output, Brown appears to have the steadiest floor of the group. He will receive the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard until Harden returns.