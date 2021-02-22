Brown recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and two assists across 34 minutes Sunday in a 112-108 away win over the Clippers.

Brown was two rebounds short of a double-double, but his four steals and 34 minutes played were both season highs. He mostly remains an inadequate fantasy option due to Brooklyn's "Big Three" (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden) taking up usage on offense. However, Brown's average of 2.3 steals (across his past four games) may be serviceable for those needing boosts in defensive attributes.