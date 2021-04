Brown will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old started Sunday and had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, but he'll move back to the bench Tuesday despite James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (quadriceps) being sidelined. Brown still figures to be plenty involved off the bench for Brooklyn.