Brown totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across five minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

After being moved to the bench for Jeff Green, Brown saw a steep reduction in his workload as coach Steve Nash essentially stuck with a six-man rotation. The 24-year-old had been averaging 22.1 minutes per game in the postseason prior to this game, but Landry Shamet was Nash's bench option of choice in this contest. Brown's workload has steadily decreased over the last two games in the series.