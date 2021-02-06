Brown posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 123-117 loss to the Raptors.

Brown was a late addition to the starting lineup after Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) was unable to start the game. Although Durant played in Friday's contest, he won't travel with the team for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, which could lead to increased run for Brown once again. Across the past five games, he's averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over 23.2 minutes per contest.