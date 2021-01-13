Brown scored 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 26 minutes in a 122-116 win over Denver on Tuesday.

Brown earned his fourth start of the season with Kyrie Irving (personal) missing more time. The guard scored 10 points in the second half on a 5-of-6 shooting performance from the field as the Nets fought back for the win. Brown has averaged just 2.4 points during his 11.7 minutes per game so far this season, but a performance like this can go a long way for coach Steve Nash to utilize the 24-year-old more often as Brooklyn continues to experiment with starting lineups.