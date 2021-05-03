Brown played five minutes off the bench in Sunday's 117-114 loss to the Bucks, finishing with one rebound and one turnover.

After missing the previous three games with a sore knee, Brown entered Sunday's contest without any restrictions. Even so, Brown barely got any run, as head coach Steve Nash leaned heavily on his starters and handed double-digit minutes to only three bench players. Brown could end up capturing a larger role once he's further removed from the injury, but his opportunities are going to be more limited now that the Nets have both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy again.