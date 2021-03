Brown finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven boards, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes of a 121-113 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Brown moved back to the bench for the contest but still managed 24 minutes as a versatile option off the bench. His reserve role limits the amount of points he can score in a loaded offense, but Brown has found ways to contribute in other categories.