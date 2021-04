Brown will move to the bench for Monday's game against New York.

Brown's string of seven straight starts will come to an end as the Nets roll with Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the backcourt with Jeff Green and Joe Harris at the forward spots. During that seven-game stretch, Brown posted averages of 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.0 minutes per game.