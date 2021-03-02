Brown ended with 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Spurs.

Brown has been thriving of late with Kevin Durant (hamstring) riding the pine. Brown has certainly moved into the standard-league conversation and there should probably be a spot in most leagues for the former Piston. As soon as Durant returns, Brown's role is likely to regress, but until then, throw him on the end of your bench and enjoy the ride.