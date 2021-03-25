Brown managed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 118-88 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Despite an uptick in minutes with stars Kyrie Irving (personal) and James Harden (neck) out, Brown couldn't do much with his extended playing time. One of the few areas that did see improvement for Brown was his rebounding as he achieved well over his season average. The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well this season and has been making about 55 percent of his shots from the field, although he's struggled in games where he's had to take on a larger role like Wednesday.