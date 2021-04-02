Brown posted 14 points (7-10 FG), six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Thursday's 111-89 victory over the Hornets.

Brown made his sixth straight start and put together his best performance over that stretch, finishing with his most points since March 3 and missing only three of his 10 field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old is shooting a superb 54.7 percent from the field this season but doesn't get the volume to make a tangible fantasy impact. In addition, he'll likely see his minutes dwindle when Brooklyn's superstar trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) return to full health.