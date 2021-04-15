Brown dropped 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

Brown topped the 30-minute mark for the first time in five games with multiple players out for the Nets and was relatively quiet until his seven-point fourth quarter. Brown has had active hands this month averaging 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Once the Nets get fully healthy, Brown's chances of seeing extending playing time will likely come only in the form of blowouts.