Brown will start Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

The 24-year-old will make his 24th start of the season Tuesday with Kyrie Irving (personal) away from the team for the three-game road trip. Brown is averaging 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.1 minutes as a starter this year.