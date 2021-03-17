Brown will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
With Kyrie Irving (groin) sidelined, coach Steve Nash will opt to play Brown, Landry Shamet and Joe Harris on the wing. Across 22 starts this season, Brown has averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.2 minutes.
