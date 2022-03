Brown contributed 15 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 130-123 win over the Pistons.

Brown's usage has come down with the Nets near full strength and Kyrie Irving available to play home games, but he's still consistently stuffing the stat sheet. He's scored in double-digits in 12 of the past 13 games, and he's recorded at least one steal or block in each of the past six.