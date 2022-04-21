Brown amassed 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to Boston.

After a quiet outing in Game 1, Brown exploded for the first nine points of Game 2 and played an integral role for Brooklyn throughout the game. The fourth-year wing finished second on the team in points and assists, while tying Kyrie Irving for a team-high eight rebounds. Brown also registered multiple blocks and at least one steal in the same game for the eighth time this season. However, his all-around performance wasn't enough as the Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter behind a stellar performance from Jayson Tatum.