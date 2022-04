Brown produced 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over Cleveland.

Brown ended up being a focal point of Brooklyn's offense, as the Cavaliers opted to double-team Kyrie Irving in the second half, leading to passes to Brown in the middle of the floor. It's possible the Celtics will also opt to overplay Irving and Kevin Durant, which could continue leading to Brown being a playmaker in the paint off of cuts.