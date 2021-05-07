Brown scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and corralled six rebounds across 24 minutes in a loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Brown's playing time has been dwindling of late due in part to a sore right knee that kept him out of three straight contests at the end of the April. As such, it was a positive to see him on the court for 24 minutes Thursday, and he finished with his highest point total since April 23. With the Nets getting healthier, Brown's time as a starter and key offensive contributor appear to be over, so he isn't a reliable option down the stretch in fantasy leagues.