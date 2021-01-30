Brown scored 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Brown entered the starting lineup in the absence of Kevin Durant (rest) and surpassed 20 minutes of playing time for only eighth time this season. He scored a season-high 19 points on exceptionally efficient shooting, but failed to contribute significantly elsewhere in the box score. Assuming Durant returns for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, Brown will move back out of the starting lineup and likely top out in the range of mid-teens minutes.