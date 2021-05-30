Updating a previous report, Brown will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande tweeted out an incorrect starting lineup, which featured Brown at one forward spot with Joe Harris shifting to the bench. The Nets have since clarified that they'll stick with their regular starting five, so it will be Harris -- not Brown -- who gets the nod on the wing. Brown finished Friday's Game 3 with two points, three rebounds and two assists in 15 mintues.