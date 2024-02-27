Thomas (ankle) underwent X-rays after Monday's game against the Grizzlies and the results came back negative, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Thomas has been officially diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, and the initial tests, along with his ability to walk on the ankle after the game, indicate that he's avoided a significant injury. Even so, the 22-year-old's status for Tuesday's game against the Magic remains up in the air, and the team will undoubtedly re-evaluate Thomas in the morning to determine the next steps in his recovery.