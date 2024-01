Thomas ended Sunday's 125-114 loss to the Clippers with 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes.

Thomas put forth another strong performance off the Nets bench, finishing second on the team in both scoring and assists over a bench-leading minute total. Thomas set a season high in assists, his fourth game with at least five dimes. Thomas has scored 20 or more points in 19 games this year, including in four of his last five contests.