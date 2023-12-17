Thomas logged 41 points (15-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 loss to the Warriors.

Thomas scored at least 40 points for the first time since early November, bouncing back after a rough two weeks shooting the ball. This was the first time he has exceeded 50 percent this month, a welcome sight for those who may have been losing hope. He has been outside the top 200 over the past two weeks, highlighting the fact that when his shot isn't falling, he has very little to fall back on. Thomas remains a must-roster player but does come with some obvious fantasy flaws.