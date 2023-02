Thomas totaled 47 points (15-29 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers.

Thomas notched a new season high in scoring behind a game-high mark from three, posting his second consecutive 40-point game. Thomas has scored 20 or more points with four or more threes in three of his last four games.