Thomas logged 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thomas hauled in a team-high-tying scoring total while ending as one of three Nets with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Thomas, who also recorded a half-dozen rebounds, has scored at least 25 points in nine games this year and has scored 19 or more points in two of his last three outings.