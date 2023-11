Thomas had 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Boston.

Thomas returned to his dangerous scoring ways Saturday after supplying 10-for-37 shooting in two games prior. His 28.5 percent adjusted usage rank fifth among all wings, trailing Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine and Desmond Bane. Thomas still isn't hitting threes, but his scorer's craft is outweighing the lack of pure shooting.