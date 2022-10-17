Brooklyn exercised Thomas' third-year team option Monday, which keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 campaign, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Thomas started two of 67 appearances as a rookie and posted 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 17.6 minutes per game. He figures to garner a similar reserve role in Year 2, but he may see expanded responsibilities to start the 2022-23 campaign with Joe Harris (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) all likely to miss some time.