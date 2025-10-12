Thomas scored a team-high 16 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 preseason win over the Suns in Macao.

The fifth-year guard continues to put together a productive exhibition schedule as one of the focal points of the Nets' offense along with Michael Porter. Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, so he has extra motivation to improve on the career-best 24.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.7 threes he averaged in 2024-25, albeit in only 25 regular-season games.