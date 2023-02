Thomas will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.

Despite averaging 38.5 points across the past four games (three starts), Thomas heads to the bench, as coach Jacque Vaughn will give starting nods to four new players in Spencer Dinwiddie, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith. Thomas still figures to have a significant role off the bench as a microwave scorer.