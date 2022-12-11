Thomas finished Saturday's 136-133 victory over Indiana with 33 points (13-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and three rebounds over 29 minutes.

Thomas did his thing Saturday, leading the Nets with a career-high 33 points. The team was without eight regular pieces, affording Thomas plenty of usage. As we have seen in the past, he was able to flaunt his offensive skills, powering the Nets to an improbable victory. While this was a spectacular performance, he will likely shift back to a much more maligned role when they travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Monday.