Thomas produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and a block in 20 minutes in a 109-80 preseason loss against Miami.

Thomas played 16 minutes in the second half, scoring 10 of his 13 points and grabbing all three of his rebounds. After an impressive Summer League, the 20-year-old is working to have a bigger role with the Nets this season. In order to do that he'll likely need to improve his shooting as he's 5-for-15 on field goal attempts in his two preseason games after shooting just 43.3 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from three point range in his rookie season.