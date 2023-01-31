Thomas closed Monday's 121-104 victory over the Lakers with 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes.

Thomas came into Monday having scored just seven points across 22 minutes over his previous three contests, but he exceeded both those totals against the shorthanded Lakers. The second-year guard logged his most playing time since Jan. 17 and racked up his highest scoring total since he went off for 33 points against Indiana on Dec. 10. Thomas has shown the ability to be a productive scorer at times this season, but his role is too inconsistent to warrant fantasy consideration.