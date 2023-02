Thomas provided 22 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound and two assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 131-87 loss to the Bulls.

It wasn't pretty and Thomas was far from efficient, but he led his team in scoring in what was a night to forget for Brooklyn. They were run out of the building by the end of the first quarter and we saw a lot of garbage time as a result. Look for Thomas to continue to be a streaky fantasy option unless his role changes.