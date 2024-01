Thomas ended Saturday's 106-104 win over the Rockets with 37 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes. He also had five turnovers.

Thomas did it all Saturday, posting his fifth game of the season with double-digit free-throws while knocking down three-plus triples for the 10th time across 36 appearances. Brooklyn's record moves to 3-9 on nights when Thomas scores at least 25 points, signifying the hero-ball nature of his role at times.