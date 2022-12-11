Thomas finished Saturday's 136-133 victory over Indiana with 33 points (13-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and three rebounds over 29 minutes.

Thomas did his thing Saturday, leading the Nets with a career-high scoring total. The team was without eight regular pieces, affording Thomas plenty of usage. As demonstrated in the past when given extended minutes, Thomas was able to flaunt his offensive skills and helped power the Nets to an improbable victory. Despite his excellent showing Saturday, Thomas could find himself outside of the rotation Monday in Washington with the likelihood that at least half of the missing players are back in action.