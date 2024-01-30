Thomas recorded 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 147-114 victory over the Jazz.

Thomas has ascended to become one of the most prolific scoring-first guards in the league, and his numbers back that up, as he has now scored 20 or more points in five of his last six contests -- including 25 or more in three outings in a row. Thomas is averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field during that aforementioned six-game stretch.