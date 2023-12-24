Thomas registered 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 victory over Detroit.

Perhaps the most impressive component of Thomas' campaign is blossoming into an above league-average three-point shooter on nearly triple last year's volume. Posting 1-of-9 shooting from deep over his past two games while still providing consistent scoring alludes to the fact that threes account for just 29.0 percent of his shot diet -- which ranks in the 14th percentile among all shooting guards.