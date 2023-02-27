Thomas supplied 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 loss to the Hawks.

Thomas doesn't have a spot in the Nets' starting lineup despite being one of the most electric players in the league in early February, but that doesn't mean he can't produce and remains a reliable fantasy asset regardless of his role. He's now scored 22 points in back-to-back games and is averaging 25.7 points per game across 10 outings this month.