Thomas closed Monday's 125-108 loss to the Jazz with 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Thomas led all scorers in the game with 32 points, marking the sixth time this season he's hit the 30-point mark. The third-year pro tallied 42 points against Golden State his last time out, so he appears to be heating up again after shooting just 35.0 percent from the field over six contests prior to the two-game stretch. Thomas doesn't yield much in the way of peripheral stats, but he's offered plenty of offense with 24.4 points and 2.4 triples per contest on 45.5 percent shooting from the field over 17 games this season.