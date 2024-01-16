Thomas accumulated 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime loss to Miami.

Thomas has now scored 20-plus points and attempted 20-plus shots in each of his last two appearances. His eight three-point misses Monday were his most since Dec. 16 against the Warriors when he went 5-for-13 from beyond the arc. Thomas has always been a high volume, high variance shooter, but he is shooting 31.7 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three in six games so far in January.