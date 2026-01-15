Thomas logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Pelicans.

The fifth-year guard sat out Monday's game on the second night of a back-to-back as the Nets continue to be cautious with his hamstring, but Thomas looked fit in his return. He missed most of November and December with a hamstring strain, but in eight contests since getting back on the court after Christmas, he's averaged 16.1 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 boards and 1.8 threes in 22.3 minutes from the second unit.