Thomas racked up 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to New Orleans.

The third-year guard continues to be a key part of the Nets' offense. Over six games since returning from an ankle/foot sprain, Thomas is averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.8 threes, and he appears to have earned some trust from interim coach Kevin Ollie with his compete level on defense. Brooklyn is just 1-5 over those six games however, so there's no guarantee Thomas' usage will hold steady for the remainder of the season.