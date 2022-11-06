Thomas contributed 21 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 98-94 victory over the Hornets.

Thomas followed up his 17-point performance in Brooklyn's previous game with a new season-high 21 points in Saturday's win. He was the only Nets player other than Kevin Durant to record more than 11 points in the contest, despite taking only four shots in the first half. The Brooklyn shooting guard added another six points from the field in the second half on 3-of-7 shooting, while nearly half of his points came at the free-throw line, where he went 10-of-11. After playing a total of just 15 minutes through his first three games, Thomas has played at least 29 minutes in each of his last two, averaging 19 points per game over that brief stretch.