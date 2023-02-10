Thomas registered 20 points (3-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-13 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 win over Chicago.

Thomas saw his streak of games with at least 40 points end in this game, but on the other hand, he's now registered at least 19 points for a sixth straight outing. Given all the roster changes the Nets have gone through in the last few days, don't be surprised if Thomas remains in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, especially given how well he's been playing of late.