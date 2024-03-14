Thomas posted a team-high 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Magic.

The third-year guard topped 20 points for the third straight game since returning from an ankle/foot sprain, although Wednesday's output was his lowest of the three. Thomas appears to be locked into a starting spot for the Nets as long as he can continue to provide an offensive spark -- he's started 16 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 27, averaging 22.9 points, 4.0 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.1 steals during that time while shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.