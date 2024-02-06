Thomas produced 18 points (4-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 109-98 loss to the Warriors.

The third-year guard led his team in scoring on a night when six different Nets scored at least 12 points, but no one stepped up to secure a win. It was Thomas' lowest output in five games since moving back into the starting lineup, a stretch in which he's averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.6 percent (13-for-32) from beyond the arc.